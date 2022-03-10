“I’ve fought guys much tougher than him” - Bibiano Fernandes doesn't see John Lineker as his biggest test to date 

John Lineker will know whether his striking repertoire is good enough to make him the divisional king this Friday, March 11. He takes on ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes in the co-main event of ONE: Lights Out.

The top-ranked bantamweight contender’s fists have pushed him to a run of three impressive victories in ONE Championship. His knockout power and relentless stamina suggest that he'll be the longtime champion's most difficult test in the Circle so far.

Fernandes, however, begs to differ. As good as John Lineker is, the 41-year-old Brazilian refuses to accept that his compatriot will offer up his greatest challenge.

‘The Flash’ told ONE:

“All fighters are tough. I don't think he's the toughest fighter I'm going to face. He's got a heavy hand, but he won't be the toughest guy. I've fought guys much tougher than Lineker.”

Fernandes is more than willing to prove his point by getting entangled in a stand-up war with 'Hands of Stone', although he knows that it would trim his chances at a win and put him at risk of getting caught by Lineker's crushing fists.

As always, the divisional king will be relying on his grappling prowess to get the job done. He added that he believes his challenger won't even try to mess with him on the canvas.

“He's not a very good guy on the ground. He survives in the ground fight. When someone takes him down, he always tries to get up. He is taken down, goes to the corner of the cage, and tries to get up. He won't do jiu-jitsu with me. If he does, I have no doubt that I will finish him."

Bibiano Fernandes won’t look past John Lineker: “I don’t care who’s next”

Fernandes’ sole target in his mind now is to see off the former UFC athlete.

Despite claiming that John Lineker won't be his toughest test, the bantamweight champion understands that one slip-up could result in him losing the title.

In the same interview with ONE, ‘The Flash’ offered:

“I don't think about the other opponents now. I think of the one in front of me. I don't care who's next. Now my focus is on Lineker. When I face one of them, I think about them.”

Fernandes even has a perfect scenario in place on how he thinks he will finish their scheduled five-round war at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I imagine I'll submit him or knock him out. This is what I imagine when I close my eyes.”

Tune in to ONE: Lights Out on March 11 to see if Fernandes can make good on his prediction.

Edited by Harvey Leonard