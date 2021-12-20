ONE Championship: Vitaly Bigdash calls out Aung La Nsang for a trilogy bout

Vitaly Bigdash certainly made his return felt in ONE Championship after a three-year absence. The former middleweight champion submitted Fan Rong via guillotine choke in the third round during the ONE: Winter Warriors II card and now he wants a trilogy bout with Aung La Nsang for his next fight.

The Russian fighter reigned supremely as a middleweight titleholder in ONE Championship for 633 days. Bigdash's first title defense against 'The Burmese Phyton' went well, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

Bigdash faced Nsang in a rematch six months later at the ONE Championship: Light of a Nation fight card in June 2017. The judges favored the Burmese fighter this time around as Bigdash was dethroned.

Nsang defended the ONE middleweight championship several times and stayed undefeated for the next 1,218 days.

Meanwhile, Bigdash only competed once after that loss and took a three-year break from ONE Championship.

The 37-year-old middleweight fighter outclassed Fan Rong in ONE: Winter Warriors II and called out his former opponent.

"I have only one opponent in mind, that’s Aung La. I’m waiting for you. Come over," said Bigdash in his post-fight interview.

Bigdash's record has improved to 11-2 and this was the sixth submission win of his MMA career. He is currently 4-2 in ONE Championship.

Nsang was once a two-division title holder in ONE Championship but he lost both of his belts to Reiner de Ridder. He bounced back with a victory over Leandro Ataides in July 2021 and his professional record has improved to 27-12.

Fabricio Andrade wants a title shot in ONE Championship

Elsewhere in ONE: Winter Warriors II, Fabricio Andrade dominated Li Kai Wen and took home a first-round knockout victory. 'Wonder Boy' is currently ranked No.4 in the bantamweight rankings and he feels it is time for a title shot.

"I want the belt! Bring the belt!," Andrade exclaimed after winning his bout.

The bantamweight division is one of the most interesting in ONE Championship after ONE: Winter Warriors. Fabricio Andrade looks set to go up the rankings while Kwon Won Il pulled off a major upset against No.2 fighter Kevin Belingon.

Also on the fight card was Stephen Loman, who made his presence felt by beating No.3 contender Yusup Saadulaev via a first-round knockout.

Reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes is slated to defend the bantamweight title against John Lineker in ONE: X which happens in the first quarter of 2022.

