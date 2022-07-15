BJJ star Danielle Kelly picks her three favorite grapplers in ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly is one of the premiere talents to watch out for on ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster. However, the American phenom also enjoys watching other talents of the sport as well.

Kelly is looking to build off a bonus-winning performance at ONE X against a former world title contender in Mei Yamaguchi. As she awaits her return to action, the 25-year-old said that she’s happy she gets to watch three of her favorite grapplers showcase their talents in the same promotion as her.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly said:

“Definitely Garry Tonon and also the Ruotolo brothers. Actually, we're really good friends with them. So it's really cool to see them in the same promotion and they're really young. Watching them from like two years ago and now, like, it's such a drastic change, like how much they changed, like their training and jiu-jitsu. So I would say that they're probably in my top three or four. Because they're just always exciting to watch and they go for the submission.”

Garry Tonon featured in the very first submission grappling bout in ONE Championship opposite Shinya Aoki back in 2017. He has since transitioned to MMA and risen to become a world title contender in the featherweight division.

Meanwhile, the Ruotolo brothers successfully won their promotional debuts, with Kade outclassing Aoki and Tye forcing Tonon to tap out at the promotion’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza.

Danielle Kelly looking to fight Angela Lee in submission grappling

Danielle Kelly has expressed her desire to compete in MMA in the near future, but she is still focused on competing in submission grappling.

While ONE Championship is growing its submission grappling roster, Kelly is looking to compete with one of the best grapplers in MMA in the promotion, Angela Lee. The 26-year-old said that she would need less than five minutes to submit 'Unstoppable' if they ever faced each other in a submission grappling match.

Meanwhile, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion has said that she is willing to take on Kelly in any discipline. With Kelly needing to string together a number of wins before getting her chance at Lee in MMA, a submission grappling bout between the two could be the best way for fans to witness this dream matchup for now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far