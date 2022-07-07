Brazilian jiu-jitsu wiz Mikey Musumeci teases appearance on Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Training since the age of four, submission grappling wizard Mikey Musumeci has evolved into one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu

tsu practitioners in the world. With ONE Championship’s renewed focus on giving submission grapplers a global stage to compete on, signing ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was a no-brainer.

It didn’t take long for the New Jersey native to start making waves in the Circle. Debuting at ONE 156 on April 22, Musumeci made quick work of Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari, submitting him in just over four minutes in spectacular fashion. He also earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Growing in popularity since his much-talked-about debut with the promotion, it appears that Musumeci has hit yet another milestone. He has been invited to appear on one of the most popular podcasts in the world.

In a post on Instagram, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ teased his fans by sharing a picture of himself with Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. Musumeci tagged the post:

“I made it in life.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Appearing on Rogan’s podcast may be another box to check off of Mikey Musumeci’s list of accomplishments, but his work in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been far more impressive.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a five-time IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) world champion. Competing in multiple weight classes, Musumeci is only the fourth American to win the IBJJF world championship at black belt and is the only American to do it an astonishing four times.

Mikey Musumeci details his win over Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156 in April

Following his ONE Championship debut and victory over Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ gave a detailed breakdown of his incredible rear-naked choke submission to walk away with the victory and a $50,000 bonus.

In the post-fight interview, Mikey Musumeci said:

"So I was working from the back. I trapped one arm. And then I was working to lift his chin. So, in jiu-jitsu, we don't have strikes to hit the head when they tuck their chin... So when the chin tucks, the shoulders go down. So I slipped my hand to the side of his neck. So when I get to the side of the neck, I start to raise the chin, cause I raise their shoulders. So when the shoulders go up, the chin goes up. And when their chin is down, their shoulders go down."

Eager to spread his knowledge and expertise with the ONE Championship fanbase, Mikey Musumeci also educated fans in a video on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. He further explained the move that scored him the submission:

“Now I walk my hand behind his back and use my chin to hide the hand. At this moment I’m already choking Imanari, the choke is already in, but then once I add in the second hand of support it’s completely done and he has no hands to fight and I was able to get the finish.”