"I believe I’m going to get the win" - Bokang Masunyane beams with confidence ahead of Jarred Brooks bout

Bokang Masunyane is ready to overcome that one final obstacle before he stakes his claim for the ONE strawweight world title.

The No.1-ranked contender will take on the No.2-ranked Jarred Brooks in a title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Masunyane said he’s not looking for a specific finish in the fight against Brooks, but he’s certain of claiming a victory no matter where the fight goes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bokang Masunyane said:

“Every fighter always looks for a finish, and every fighter is prepared to go the distance. It’s just whether I’m going to be able to get that opening. If it’s on the ground, I know my submission game is very strong. If it’s standup, the fact that I knocked out one of the best strikers in my division has given me a lot more confidence that I can get a finish also.”

‘Little Giant’ added that he doesn’t care if the fight goes the full three rounds, as long as it’s his hand that gets raised at the end.

“Either way, I believe I’m going to get the win. Whether it’s a finish, or whether it goes all the way to three rounds. I believe I’m going to come out as the man on top at the end of the day,” said Masunyane.

Bokang Masunyane intends to call out Joshua Pacio

ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio has such a strong grip on the strap that his current reign is even older than Masunyane’s stint in ONE Championship.

Masunyane fought his first match in the promotion in December 2019, eight months after Pacio started his reign in April of that year.

The 27-year-old grappler has amassed a 2-0 record since arriving in the circle. Pacio, meanwhile, has successfully defended his championship three times since defeating Yosuke Saruta in April 2019.

Nevertheless, Masunyane assured Pacio that he’ll be calling him out once he beats Brooks in the title eliminator.

“Pacio should be watching very closely. He’s smart enough to know whoever wins that fight is going to be the next guy he’s going to fight. When my hand gets raised, I’m going to be calling out for him.”

We'll find out if Masunyane can secure his place as the next challenger to Pacio's throne on April 22.

