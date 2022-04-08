"I’m in the perfect division and it works out easily for me" - Bokang Masunyane unbothered with late fight announcement

Bokang Masunyane wasn’t all too worried when his title eliminator fight against Jarred Brooks was announced only a month in advance.

The top strawweight contenders will feature in a world title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The match will decide the rightful challenger to ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

In an interview with Full Contact Contender, Masunyane said he didn’t have any problems making the strawweight limit of 125 pounds. He also assured his fans well-wishers that there was nothing to worry about despite the short notice for the showdown.

Bokang Masunyane said:

“My coaches know my style of fighting and they understand that it’s easier for me to get in shape. I don’t have a lot of weight to cut, which is very nice. I’m in the perfect division and it works out easily for me.”

Masunyane, the strawweight No.1 contender, last fought inside the circle in December 2020. However, 'Little Giant' has kept himself busy inside the gym.

His previous two matches at ONE Championship also ended in dominant fashion. In December 2019, Masunyane controlled Ryuto Sawada to take the win in his promotional debut.

The 27-year-old then knocked out former title challenger Rene Catalan in the first round for his second straight victory a year later. However, his next fight could be his toughest one yet.

Brooks is a veteran who has taken his talents across the globe. Carrying a professional record of 18 wins against two losses, ‘The Monkey God’ is certainly the most accomplished fighter that the South African has ever faced in the circle to date.

“Of course, it was a short time but my coaches were happy when I told them about it. I said I must take the fight, I must carry on with the fight. I must go through with it and I started preparing, I fixed my skills, [and] all I did was sharpen my tools [and] make sure I’m fit.”

Bokang Masunyane prioritized health above all else

Over the past year, Bokang Masunyane has been patient and made sure that he won’t suffer any injuries while waiting for a fight. ‘Little Giant’ knew the repercussions of injuries or, worse, contracting COVID-19.

The South African grappler said he made sure that he was healthy during his layoff. He also took the initiative to take care of himself and immediately isolate himself whenever he felt sick.

“I tried to avoid injuries as much as I can, keep myself healthy, and take the fights as they come. It’s the job I chose to do and I’m trying to live it to the fullest. Luckily, no, [I didn’t get COVID]. Every time I felt a bit sick, I always tried to take the initiative to stay off as much as I can, [and] sleep a lot. I’ve done a lot of COVID tests and fortunately, I’ve dodged the bullet many times.”

