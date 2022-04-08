"This is basically one of the biggest challenges of my life" - Bokang Masunyane hyped for match against Jarred Brooks

Bokang Masunyane has rolled through the competition in his brief stint at ONE Championship. His next fight, though, could be his toughest challenge yet.

Masunyane, the No.1 strawweight contender, will take on No.2 contender Jarred Brooks at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The winner between Brooks and Masunyane will then earn the right to face ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

In an interview with Full Contact Contender, Masunyane admitted that the Brooks fight will most certainly be his most important one to date.

‘Little Giant’ said:

“This is basically one of the biggest challenges of my life, so far. I’m quite happy with that and actually, I’m more excited to fight him and to see what skillset I have and what skillset I have to improve on. He’s one of the best guys in our division and I’m about to go out there and showcase my skills.”

'Little Giant' and Brooks are both 2-0 in their ONE Championship stints. Brooks, a UFC veteran, submitted Lito Adiwang on his debut and secured a dominant unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa in his second bout.

Bokang Masunyane, meanwhile, earned a unanimous decision win over Ryuto Sawada in his first fight for the promotion. His next fight saw him knock out former title challenger Rene Catalan in less than a minute.

Bokang Masunyane dreams of reaching GOAT level

There are a handful of fighters included in the conversation of being the greatest of all time. The likes of Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre are often cited as the best to ever do it.

Unsurprisingly, Bokang Masunyane wants to be one of the elite athletes who are a part of that conversation.

The South African grappler believes that if he can beat Brooks, then he can start pushing to become one of the best fighters ever:

“They [ONE Championship] offered me to fight Jarred Brooks and I’ve been preparing for that now. My goal is to face the top contenders in my division around the world. I wanna be in the ranks of ‘Mighty Mouse’ and the likes of Jon Jones. One day I’d like to be seen as one of those guys.”

Tune in for ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 to see if Masunyane can move a step closer to joining the group of elites in MMA.

