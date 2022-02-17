"Don't fear failure" - 'Buchecha' sends a reminder to fellow martial artists

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida may be one of the most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, but he's also very well-respected for his work outside of the arena among practitioners of ‘the gentle art’.

It is 'Buchecha's willingness to help, develop and train fellow athletes that have made him such a highly esteemed figure in the world of combat sports. His latest Instagram post is a perfect example of these traits.

He attached a short but powerful message that read:

“Don’t Fear Failure! That was the only thing in my mind before trying this move for the first time in a competition. When I did it, it was during the most important fight of my career at the time back in 2013 [Worlds Open Weight Final] and this move helped me achieve my goal that day. So, Don’t Fear Failure. Just Do It!”

In the short clip, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is seen rolling a back take from the de la Riva guard before he moves into a double lapel choke.

‘Buchecha’ is one of the most creative athletes in the discipline of all time. Even ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes believes the 32-year-old fighter can achieve great things in MMA should he fully adapt his championship-winning skills on the mats to the all-encompassing sport.

Almeida is currently 2-0 in his MMA career after picking up two first-round submission wins in the ONE heavyweight division against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and ‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won.

The promotion is yet to reveal when exactly the Brazilian star will compete next, but the 32-year-old has already teased his comeback fight on Instagram just a week ago. ‘Buchecha’ wrote that he'll return to the Circle sometime in April.

As per ONE’s official site, there are two events slated for that month – one on the 8th and another on the 22nd.

Watch ‘Buchecha’s flawless north-south choke versus Silva

Marcus Almeida announced his arrival at the Singapore-based promotion with an emphatic win over Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva at ONE: Revolution last September.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt took control of the contest as soon as the match got underway, avoiding his rival’s jabs and shooting for a takedown. From there, it was all 'Buchecha'.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BJJ legend BuchechaFINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha BJJ legend Buchecha 🇧🇷 FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/73ft7TYq78

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA star switched to a north-south position, dropped heavy right knees onto ‘Braddock’s’ head and locked in a choke around his neck. The Sao Paulo resident tightened his grip and a helpless Silva had no choice but to tap at 2:55 of the opening round.

