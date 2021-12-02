"He's really good" - Marcus Almeida is wary of Kang Ji Won's knockout power ahead of their fight at ONE: Winter Warriors

Marcus Almeida made a very good impression in his first professional bout in ONE Championship and he is ready to step it up against the next challenger.

'Buchecha' is slated to take on Kang Ji Won at ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Brazilian is certainly aware of the fight-ending knockout power his upcoming opponent possesses.

The South Korean will be coming into the matchup with an unblemished 5-0 professional MMA record. The 'Mighty Warrior' finished all of his fights via first-round knockouts.

Marcus Almeida, meanwhile, has had one professional fight. He was successful in his debut bout against Anderson Silva at ONE: Revolution. The contest ended in a first-round submission for 'Buchecha', who finished Silva via north-south choke.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian acknowledged his next opponent's unpredictability inside the Circle.

"He’s really good I think. [The] results speak for themselves. He just got a huge victory against Amir [Aliakbari] in his last fight, it was a great knockout so nobody can say anything when you show power and hands like that. He’s that good for sure."

Discussing his fight plan, Marcus Almeida suggested he's ready to challenge Kang in all realms of fighting, from standup to grappling.

"I’m ready to fight in any aspect of the fight. If I can strike against him, I’ll do it but if I have the opportunity to use my jiu-jitsu, I’ll do it too. It’s hard to predict how the fight goes so that’s why I’m ready for any scenario."

Marcus Almeida is not rushing to secure a title fight against Arjan Bhullar

Marcus Almeida has certainly been heavily hyped since joining the ONE Championship roster and he proved to be a worthy fighter in his debut appearance.

Even with the murmurs that he is in line for a title shot, 'Buchecha' is not rushing to test his skills at the highest level against heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar.

"To be honest, I think about today. I never think about tomorrow, that’s how I did it in my whole career. Step by step, day by day. I don’t like to make future plans, my next commitment is to fight against him this Friday and one step at a time, one day at a time, day by day."

