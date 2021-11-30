ONE Championship: Pieter Buist insists he should have won the fight against Uulu

Pieter Buist fought against a very aggressive Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in ONE Championship: NextGen lll and lost via unanimous decision. 'The Archangel' suffered his second consecutive loss in Asia's premier MMA promotion and made it known on social media that he is against the judges' decision. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Alright, everyone, you all have seen the fight and I agree with all the messages I really thought I won that fight and after seeing it back for the first time today I know I won. But still there's a saying in MMA don't leave it in the judges' hands even if it's not fair!!! So congratulations to my opponent, back to the drawing board and on to the next one and trust me we will claim that lightweight MMA world title soon!"

Uulu was aggressive from the start and secured an early takedown. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan used his advantage in wrestling to keep Buist on the mat, scoring major points in front of the judges.

Buist tried to counter by keeping the fight in the stand up and using his length to land a few kicks and punches. Uulu was able to hold his own, preventing a huge comeback and earned his first victory in ONE Championship.

The fighter from the Netherlands is 3-2 in ONE Championship. This is his second professional career loss that reached the judges' scorecards.

Lito Adiwang thankful and vows to make comeback after recent loss in ONE Championship

Another fighter that suffered a loss in ONE: NextGen III was Lito Adiwang of Team Lakay. 'The Thunder Kid' was submitted in the second round by Jarred Brooks in the main event and suffered his second loss in ONE Championship. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"I just want to express how grateful I am to each and everyone for showing your love and support. To all my countrymen, thank you all for the support you showed. To all our fans around the world, thank you very much and I really appreciate your message, sending your love and support. There is only one thing for sure, the Thunder Kid will learn from this and come back wiser and stronger, so watch out for my return. To God be the Glory."

Adiwang is now 7-2 in ONE Championship. It was the second time he lost via submission.

Edited by C. Naik