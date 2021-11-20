ONE Championship: Pieter Buist breaks down his matchup against Ruslan Uulu 

Pieter Buist is set to fight again at ONE Championship and he will take on Ruslan Uulu of Kyrgyzstan. Both fighters are expected to meet during the ONE: NextGen III fight card this coming November 27 at the Singapore Indoor stadium.

'The Archangel' came into ONE Championship making noise after winning his first three fights. Among the opponents he defeated were Kota Shimoishi, Antonio Caruso and former champion Eduard Folayang.

LeapFrogCombatSport @LeapSport Pieter Buist is just too slick. @ONEChampionship with another amazing fight. They find some serious talented people. Pieter Buist is just too slick. @ONEChampionship with another amazing fight. They find some serious talented people. https://t.co/pzbrVZaRdy

His momentum was halted by Timofey Nastyukhin after losing via unanimous decision at ONE Championship - Inside the Matrix 2 back in October 2020.

The 33-year-old fighter from the Netherlands is looking to get back to his winning rhythm. Heading into the match in ONE: NextGen III, Buist broke down his opponent's strengths and weaknesses.

"He’s a striker like me but everybody knows that I’m the best striker. I think he will try to wrestle me but I wrestle with the best," said Buist. "I train with Reinier de Ridder, the double champ. I train with Gegard Mousasi with my trainer, Harun (Kina). With Costelo (Van Steenis), with Gökhan (Saki), with the best fighters in the world."

Buist will be going up against a fighter who just tasted his first professional MMA loss. 'The Snow Leopard' is also hungry to get his first win in ONE Championship. Assessing his competition, Buist is ready to take on whatever Uulu has to offer him inside the cage.

"The only thing I have to do is to focus on myself, that’s the only thing I have to do," said Buist. "Ruslan can have four arms, six legs, he can have everything he wants but I’m better. I only have to show that on that day. My mental state is powerful. I’m blessed and on Friday I will show it again."

Training hard and smart moving forward in his ONE Championship career

Pieter Buist has trained with the best fighters in Combat Brothers. As he goes further in his promising MMA career at ONE Championship, 'The Archangel' has learnt how to work efficiently just by observing his stablemates.

"It’s hard but smart. We train hard and smart," described Buist. "A lot of gyms you see, they spar hard and break each other’s face. Even if it’s at Combat Brothers, at Mousasi’s place. We train smart. We don’t try to damage each other, we try to make each other better and focus on the good things."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Buist enters his bout with Uulu in ONE: NextGen III holding a professional record of 16-5. His wins are divided into six submissions, six decisions and four knockouts. This will be his fifth fight in ONE Championship.

Edited by David Andrew