“I’m giving you a heads up” - Chael Sonnen warns not to start fights with Angela Lee and her siblings

ONE Championship’s Lee family, including world champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee, are practically MMA royalty. An especially impressive statement when you consider that the eldest active competitor in the Lee family, Angela, is just 26-years-old.

Etching her name in the history books as the first and only women’s atomweight champion in ONE Championship, Angela Lee was the first of a bona fide dynasty that now features two-time and reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee and their undefeated younger sister Victoria Lee.

Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen recently shared a word of warning on his YouTube channel, suggesting that anyone who tries to tussle with the Lee family will find themselves in an unenviable position.

“If you think you’re going into fisticuffs with one of the Lee kids you’re gonna find yourselves getting taken down and put into a guillotine. I’m giving you a heads up.”

Among the three members of the Lee family in active competition, they have a combined 14 victories by way of submission, with Angela Lee leading the pack with an impressive eight career submissions and an 82% finish rate.

While he has a knack for knocking out his opponents, Christian Lee has four career submission victories. Victoria Lee rounds out the numbers with two submission wins in three career victories.

The moral of the story is that when you face a member of the Lee family, it comes down to two choices: tap or nap.

Angela Lee believes younger sister Victoria Lee will be the best of the Lee family

The Lee family is riding high with Christian Lee recapturing the ONE lightweight world championship at ONE 160 in August. At ONE on Prime Video 2, Angela Lee will face Xiong Jing Nan in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout for the chance to become a two-division world champion. Despite all of that, ‘Unstoppable’ believes the best is yet to come from the Lee family.

Victoria Lee, who has already competed and won inside the circle three times, just recently turned 18. Speaking to ONE Championship about her little sister, Angela Lee said:

“She [Victoria] just turned 18, just graduated in May... graduated in high school. She’s fought three times already as a professional MMA fighter and that was before she turned 18.”

Lee believes that the advantage of having two world champions to work with and learn from will help Victoria surpass them both in the future.

