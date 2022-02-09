What ONE Championship channel is ONE: Bad Blood on?

If you're trying to figure out which ONE Championship channel will air ONE: Bad Blood, we've got all the answers for you here. The event will be the Singapore-based promotion's third major event this year and will showcase bouts in MMA and Muay Thai.

The main event will feature a grudge match for the title that's gotten so big that the company had to create an entire event for it. The epic rivalry between Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker is set to be one of the greatest rivalries in ONE history.

To find out which ONE Championship channel will broadcast ONE: Bad Blood, check the information here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Bad Blood

Globally

ONE: Bad Blood will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 11 February.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live exclusively on ONE’s Facebook account at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Bad Blood, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show live on the ONE Championship channel iQiYi or Douyin beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 11 February.

The main card broadcasts live on the ONE Championship channels Henan, iQiYi, and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Bad Blood from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 16 February, Thursday, 17 February and Friday, 18 February.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Bad Blood from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 5 March.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar and Sports Select 2 beginning with the lead card at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 11 February.

The main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. IST.

Source: ONE Championship website.

For more information on which ONE Championship channel will broadcast Bad Blood, you can check their official page for the event here.

