What ONE Championship channel is ONE: Heavy Hitters on?

Want to know which ONE Championship channel will air ONE: Heavy Hitters? Look no further. We have all the details here. The event will open the year with a bang as it will showcase fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/C6uoLZY79i

The main event will showcase dominant strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan in her sixth straight ONE Championship title defense. Challenging her for the belt will be dangerous Judoka with a penchant for submissions, Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. This striker versus grappler dance is the perfect way to cap off an explosive card.

To find out which ONE Championship channel will show ONE: Heavy Hitters in your local country, check the details here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Heavy Hitters

Globally

ONE: Heavy Hitters will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device on different ONE Championship channels.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App, beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, January 14.

Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel, beginning with the lead card at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Friday, January 14.

The main card broadcasts live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Heavy Hitters, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the full event live beginning with the lead card on ONE Championship channel iQiYi or Douyin at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, January 14.

The main card airs live on ONE Championship channel BTV, iQiYi, and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, January 14.

A delayed showing of ONE: Heavy Hitters will air on SZTV5 from 11 to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20.

Finally, catch a delayed showing of ONE: Heavy Hitters on QHTV from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29.

Source: ONE Championship website

Also Read Article Continues below

For more details on where to view Heavy Hitters, you can check their official page for the event here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard