Chatri Sityodtong excited for Shinya Aoki - Yoshihiro Akiyama Japanese legends fight at ONE X

Chatri Sityodtong is excited for ONE X. Needless to say, we all are. The card is absolutely stacked from top to bottom with world title contests, kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling matches, and even a special rules bout.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO recently shared his thoughts on a monumental battle between Japanese legends Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama. ‘Tobikan Judan’ and ‘Sexyama’ are set to lock horns at ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show, a multi-part event that will be broadcast live from Singapore on March 26.

Sityodtong wrote in a Facebook post:

“LEGEND vs LEGEND!!! I love Yoshihiro Sunghoon Akiyama Choo and I love Shinya Aoki. They are both my friends, but I can tell you that the bad blood is real. Akiyama and Aoki have not been shy in publicly expressing their dislike for one another over the last 10+ years. This fight is arguably one of the most anticipated and heated grudge fights in Japanese history.”

Aoki and Akiyama have been on a collision course since late last year. ‘Tobikan Judan’ called out his Japanese-Korean counterpart following his latest grappling match at Road to ONE: Sexyama Edition.

However, Akiyama was recovering from injury at the time, which is why he had to decline Aoki’s offer. Nevertheless, that didn’t prevent the two from trading pro-wrestling style barbs right at the venue. It was great theater, to say the least.

As per Chatri Sityodtong the “bad blood” is definitely real, which adds a huge dynamic to this already highly anticipated showdown.

Chatri Sityodtong: All ONE Championship events are now live and free for the next two months

Chatri Sityodtong also recently announced on his Facebook page that all events will be available to the American audience absolutely free of cost for the next two months.

Check out the post below:

“BREAKING NEWS: For our fans in the US, all ONE events are now live and free for the next 2 months on both the ONE Super App and the ONE YouTube Channel, effective this Friday February 25! Stay tuned for one of the biggest announcements in ONE history in the coming weeks! BOOM!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreONE”

Previously blocked through geo-restrictions, fans in the United States can now watch live ONE Championship events on both the ONE Super App, which is available on Android and iOS devices, as well as through the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

It’s certainly a great way to bring ONE Championship closer to the American fans.

