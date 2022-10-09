Chatri Sityodtong explains what sets ONE Championship apart from other major global organizations

ONE Championship has seen immense growth over recent years, emerging as the place to be for combat sports competitors and enthusiasts all over the world. Unlike other major MMA organizations, ONE delivers fans the best of the best in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and now submission grappling.

It’s a one-stop-shop for fighters who want to test their skills and for fans who want to see a little of everything under one banner.

ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently spoke to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) to discuss ONE’s dedication to bringing fans the best fights across martial arts:

“Whether it's mixed martial arts or whether it's kickboxing, or Muay Thai, or grappling or boxing, whatever is, people want to see it. As long as you tell the stories, as long as you give the people a reason to care.”

Sityodtong continued, saying:

“You know, one person might be fighting because his mom is dying of cancer, and he has to pay for everything, or one might be because he's an orphan, and he wants to build an orphanage.”

Watch the full interview with Sityodtong below:

What sets ONE Championship apart from other global combat sports organizations?

With multiple combat sports promotions competing for viewership, it’s important to stand out from the rest of the crowd. ONE Championship certainly does with its wide array of martial arts and innovation.

In addition to kickboxing, MMA, grappling, and the art of eight limbs, ONE has brought fans mixed-rules bouts, mashing up two different sports in an incredibly unique and highly-entertaining showcase.

Aside from variety and innovation, ONE Championship takes pride in showcasing the value of respect before, during, and after fights. While certain MMA organizations opt to sell fights based on disrespectful encounters and personal attacks, ONE prefers to sell fighters and competition with authenticity rather than manufactured hate.

Continuing his conversation with SCMP, Sityodtong discussed the importance of telling the real stories of his fighters to create a connection with the viewer and inspire those watching around the world:

“That's the big difference between us and the other two major global organizations. We really try to write stories with the authenticity of our heroes, as opposed to pushing and shoving and insulting religions and hatred and anger and controversy, just to sell a pay-per-view, right? That's just not our MO, our MO is: let's talk, tell real stories that inspire entire countries and inspire the world.”

