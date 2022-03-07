Chatri Sityodtong hypes up Andre Galvao and Reinier de Ridder’s match at ONE X

Chatri Sityodtong has shared his excitement for Andre Galvao and Reinier de Ridder’s submission grappling match at ONE X.

In a Facebook post, the ONE Chairman and CEO hyped up fans for the upcoming bout:

“BOOM!!! If you love martial arts, then this submission grappling match is a must-watch display of fireworks. Bar none, Andre Galvao is one of the greatest grapplers in history. I think Reinier De Ridder is crazy for calling him out, but maybe Reinier knows something I don't.”

After a nearly flawless victory at ONE: Full Circle, de Ridder called out Galvao for the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show. The two-division world champion was confident that the match would materialize and now it looks like they have put pen to paper for Galvao’s first appearance in the Circle.

Apart from the pair’s bout, Chatri Sityodtong also shined a light on what to expect at the monumental show:

“ONE: X is arguably the greatest martial arts event in history, showcasing some of the best world championship athletes on the planet across Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Submission Grappling in a single day with 20+ fights on the fight card. Without a doubt, it will be a historic day for fans all over the world.”

ONE X to feature two submission grappling bouts

ONE X will be the first time that the promotion will feature two submission grappling bouts in a single event.

Apart from the de Ridder-Galvao tilt, the newly-signed Danielle Kelly will also make her debut in another submission grappling bout against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi.

ONE Championship aims to celebrate martial arts as a whole and has done well in doing so by showcasing MMA and their all-striking division of ONE Super Series. In 2017, the promotion held its very first submission grappling bout featuring world-renowned grapplers Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

Over the past couple of years, the promotion has been busy beefing up its submission grappling roster. Legends such as Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Gordon Ryan and Galvao joined the fold during this time. In the past couple of weeks, we’ve already seen two rising stars in Kelly and Mikey Musumeci sign with ONE Championship.

Competing in the promotion allows martial artists to showcase their talents in a variety of ways, which attracted some of the new signings. Tonon, for one, has carried over his grappling success to MMA and is set to challenge Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title at ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

Meanwhile, de Ridder has been unstoppable in MMA but wants to test his grappling skills against one of the best in Galvao at ONE X.

With a stacked collection of martial artists in their backyard and the variety of ways they can compete, don’t be surprised if ONE X is not the last event to feature multiple grappling bouts.

