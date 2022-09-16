“If he goes and clears out the lightweight division” - Christian Lee reveals the only path for trilogy with Ok Rae Yoon

Newly-crowned ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee successfully reclaimed his title from Ok Rae Yoon in a one-sided beatdown at ONE 160. Considering how their first bout ended in a highly controversial split decision, Lee's dominant TKO win was as satisfying as it could get.

Talks of a rubber match have been effectively squashed as the rematch was drastically more decisive than the close first bout. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Lee was asked if he'd ever welcome a third dance with his South Korean foe.

To this, 'The Warrior' said:

"For me I don’t feel that a rematch is necessary, even though technically we’re 1-1. If you go back and watch the first fight absolutely I believe that I won the fight and this round I was just able to put a stamp on it and show that I was the better fighter by finishing him [Ok]. In my opinion there’s no need for a third fight."

We have to agree with Lee. The rematch was one of those definitive wins that could potentially end a rivalry for good, considering how highly debatable their first bout was.

Watch the full interview below:

Christian Lee reveals what Ok Rae Yoon has to do to earn a trilogy bout for the belt

When asked if Ok compiles a good enough record after the TKO loss, Lee welcomed the idea of a third bout. However, he will only do so if the South Korean slickster puts enough wins together in convincing fashion.

Christian Lee said:

"Yeah absolutely. If he goes and clears out the lightweight division then that would earn him another title shot. But as of right now, definitely no immediate rematch."

The ONE lightweight world champion threw down the gauntlet on his former rival. If Ok wants a rematch for the belt, he doesn't just need to compile wins, he needs to "clean up" the division.

To do so, Ok cannot just win close decisions left and right, he needs to win in decisive fashion. Much like how Christian Lee finished him last month. We're eager to see how Ok bounces back and works his way into title contention again.

