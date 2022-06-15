"Somewhere" - Danielle Kelly spends a nice day at the beach

In February 2022, ONE Championship announced that they had signed fast-rising grappling sensation Danielle Kelly to the promotion. Kelly then made her first appearance in the promotion at their 10th-anniversary event, ONE X.

Kelly faced Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling contest. Although the American was unable to finish her opponent, she controlled Yamaguchi throughout the duration of the bout and earned not only a unanimous decision win, but a $50,000 bonus for her fantastic effort in the promotional debut.

Since then, Kelly has been evolving in the gym and soaking up the sun during her time off. In a recent post on Instagram, Kelly posed for a photo at a beach with the caption:

"Somewhere"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Kelly did not disclose the location of the beach she was visiting in her post, but as one fan put it, any beach is a good place to be.

"Anywhere with a beach is somewhere worth going!"

The American has been enjoying her time in the sun, but don't be fooled. Kelly continues to remain focused on becoming better on the mat and inside the cage every day.

At this time, ONE has not announced a return date or potential opponent for the 25-year-old, however, the young grappling star has her sights set on a few possibilities.

Danielle Kelly looks to former foes for her next match inside the circle

Ever since her winning performance at ONE X, fans have been chomping at the bit to see Danielle Kelly return to the ONE circle sooner rather than later. While speaking to Jiu-Jitsu Times, Kelly specifically mentioned Jessa Khan and Grace Gundram as potential opponents for her next outing.

“I’d love to have rematches with them – respectfully! I think Jessa got signed [with ONE] recently, so I was really excited. It’s also boosting women’s grappling at the end of the day, so I really appreciate that, but I also think it would be an exciting match if it ever happens. So that’s one of the matches I hope to get.”

Kelly has previously competed against Grace Gundram twice and Jessa Khan on one occasion. Aside from a couple of potential rematches, Kelly has also been tied to a possible grappling contest with ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Kelly said “it would be cool” to face Lee in a grappling match. The champion responded and agreed, saying, "I think it would be cool."

Would you like to see Angela Lee compete in a submission grappling match with Danielle Kelly in the ONE circle?

