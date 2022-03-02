Demetrious Johnson invites fans to watch him submit Rodtang at ONE: X

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are set to face off in a highly-anticipated special rules super-fight at ONE: X on March 26. Johnson promises to put on a show and invites fans to flock the venue and watch him dominate his rival.

In his latest Instagram post, the multi-time flyweight world champion shared his excitement by sharing a photo of a quote inviting fans to watch the big show live:

“Fans in Singapore, this is your chance to see me get Rodtang on the ground and submit him – get your butts in the seats!”

The special rules will see both fighters competing in their field of expertise. The first and third rounds will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai ruleset, while the second and fourth rounds will be under ONE's mixed martial arts global ruleset.

As such, ‘Mighty Mouse’ looks to be confident that he will move past the first round and welcome Rodtang into his domain.

Johnson’s name is always mentioned in any conversation surrounding the greatest of all time in MMA. He has amassed a professional record of 23-4 in a career that spans more than a decade and a half. In 2019, he bested some of ONE's best flyweight talents by winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, adding yet another feather to his cap.

Should the super-fight move to the MMA rounds, the odds will surely be in Johnson's favor, even against a striking legend like Rodtang.

Rodtang is working on his MMA game to prepare for Demetrious Johnson

Heading into their bout, Rodtang has expressed his confidence in not letting his fight against Demetrious Johnson move past the first round. However, he is not taking chances by working on his ground game as well.

In February, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion made his own prediction of finishing his fight with Johnson before it even reaches the MMA rounds.

With over 250 wins in more than 300 striking bouts to his name, Rodtang can definitely make good on his claim. He is undefeated on the global stage of ONE Championship and has dominated every challenger that he has been put up against.

However, he’s still eager to sharpen his weapons, and even tried to invite a rival in Tenshin Nasukawa to train with him as he prepares to fight Johnson. Ever the workhorse, he is also wise enough to prepare for the MMA rounds should Demetrious Johnson prove to be durable by enduring the first round of their fight.

With both of their expertise having a chance to shine, it would not be surprising to see this fight not go the distance. The only thing that’s left to find out is which of them would get their hand raised at ONE X on March 26.

