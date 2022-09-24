“It’s not something I’m proud of” - Demetrious Johnson reveals reason for his very first fist fight in his youth

Newly-crowned ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson recently recalled the petty reason for his very first fist fight in his youth.

In an episode of With Mouse Jones, ‘Mighty Mouse’ briefly talked about his very first fist fight when he was in elementary school. He recalled how defensive he’d become when someone talked trash about anything WWE related.

Speaking to Mouse Jones, ‘Mighty Mouse’ explained how one argument got out of hand real quick as soon as the first punch was thrown:

“I was fighting somebody because I said ‘WWE was real’ and he said it was fake. I said we’re gonna find out, we’re gonna fight, back of the school down the street. Went down there and he punched me and I was like ‘it’s on’ and we started fighting. It’s not something I’m proud of, but yeah, it was a fight.”

Demetrious Johnson recently avenged his TKO loss against former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in dazzling fashion at ONE on Prime Video 1.

After a gripping back-and-forth battle, ‘Mighty Mouse’ caught ‘Mikinho’ with a big right hook to the chin and sealed the deal with a flawless knee to the head. On that eventful night, Johnson avenged his loss twice fold; returning a knee KO with one of his own and making ONE history as the first man to finish Adriano Moraes.

Millions of fans tuned in to watch the ONE flyweight world championship rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson on August 26.

The build-up to their eventual meeting was electrifying to say the least, as their rematch piqued the interest of many die-hard MMA fans across the globe.

The headlines often read: “Could Adriano Moraes defeat the most iconic MMA fighter in the world for a second time, or can ‘Mighty Mouse’ bounce back from his first KO defeat?”

Interestingly, Henry Cejudo, Johnson's former rival and recent training partner, believed Demetrious Johnson could do it. Watching the event from home, Cejudo woke up his baby after wildly celebrating Johnson’s KO victory in real time.

