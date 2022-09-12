“That finish was awesome” - Danial Williams raves about Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes clash

Former WMC Muay Thai World Champion Danial Williams was thrilled with the epic rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event. 16 months in the making, ‘Mighty Mouse’ got his second shot at ONE gold against ‘Mikinho’ as the promotion made its critically acclaimed debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Like their ONE on TNT world title fight in 2021, the rematch ended with a spectacularly delivered knee. This time, however, it was Demetrious Johnson who would land the final strike to exact revenge for the only knockout of his career and add another world championship to his resume.

Speaking about the contest with ONE Championship, Danial Williams shared his enthusiasm for the contest and believes that the win solidifies DJ as the ‘GOAT’ of mixed martial arts.

“Of course, the top highlight from that card was Johnson cementing his status and showing the world who the GOAT of MMA is.”

Up until Johnson’s spectacular fourth-round finish, ‘Mini T’ believes that Moraes looked like the stronger fighter overall.

“After the first couple of rounds, and maybe a little bit in the third, Moraes just was in cruise control. He looked like the bigger man, and everything he was doing seemed to have worked against Johnson. He looked stronger, too.”

Of course, we all know how things ended for Adriano Moraes in the fourth round after looking nothing short of dominant in the first half of the contest.

“I was a bit worried for DJ. But that just shows DJ’s experience, skill set, and why he is there. As a striker myself, that finish was awesome. Pure awesome.”

Demetrious Johnson recounts jaw-dropping flying knee knockout of Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson evened the score in more ways than one with his victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1. Not only did ‘Mighty Mouse’ avenge the only knockout loss of his career with a knockout of his own, but he did it in a strikingly similar fashion. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his win, Johnson relived the moment when his flying knee crashed into Moraes’ chin bringing an end to their epic rematch.

“When I hit him with the right hand and I saw in his eyes, that this is gonna be it because I knew that I was going to throw everything I had into this knee, everything. And once that knee landed and you can just feel it, right?”

As a big fan of Japanese anime, Demetrious Johnson couldn’t help but liken the blow to a move in the popular anime, Dragon Ball Z.

"So when I landed that knee, it was like the spirit bomb from Dragon Ball Z. I don’t know if you watch Dragon Ball Z but when Goku throws that spirit bomb and it lands like 9/10 times the person’s done.”

Watch the interview below:

