“I don’t think it’s cool” - Demetrious Johnson reacts to reports about Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's altercation in Miami

Demetrious Johnson is happy to be away from the drama, emanating from fighters from his previous organization, in the aftermath of the alleged altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at a restaurant in Miami.

During a press conference for ONE X, Johnson shared his thoughts about the two UFC stars getting into it on a random night outside the cage.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

“The unfortunate thing about that is that you have two grown men fighting each other at a restaurant. Well, one sneaking up on him. You had 25 minutes, you guys fought, when it’s done, it’s done. You lost a fight fair and square, now you’re gonna get charges pressed against you. I don’t think it’s cool, right? I never thought its cool. I just keep off fighting in general outside of competition.”

Covington defeated Masvidal convincingly at UFC 272, but their rivalry outside the cage looks like it’s far from over. According to reports, Masvidal attacked Covington outside a restaurant where ‘Chaos’ was eating at.

Demetrious Johnson, who joined ONE Championship in 2018, has not had similar problems with people he’s faced in the past and is happy to see that trend continue in ONE Championship.

During the presser, he stayed in the same room as the man who knocked him out in the circle, Adriano Moraes, and the guy he choked out, Yuya Wakamatsu.

“Adriano is a class-act guy, love his style, love him as a person, no hard feelings whatsoever. Even Yuya Wakamatsu! I choked his ass out and we’re still cool,” said Johnson.

Demetrious Johnson will fight in the right place at ONE X

On March 26, Demetrious Johnson will figure in a special-rules fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. While it’s a bit different than he’s used to, it will at least be in a proper venue.

Their bout will feature two alternating rounds each of Muay Thai and MMA, allowing both fighters to thrive in the sport they know best. The first round and third rounds will be fought under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds will be contested under ONE Championship’s Global MMA Rule Set.

Incidentally, the two men he shared the stage with are going to figure in a battle of their own in the preceding bout. Adriano Moraes will defend the ONE flyweight world title against Yuya Wakamatsu in what is expected to be an exciting matchup between two strong finishers with varying expertise.

ONE X will be divided into three parts on March 26, with ONE X: Part I kicking off at 1:00PM SGT and ONE X: Part II happening at 5:00PM SGT. The last installment of the card, ONE X: Grand Finale, will start at 8:00PM SGT and will be available on pay-per-view.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard