“That’s just my mindset” - Demetrious Johnson ready to move on even if he loses to Adriano Moraes in rematch

Demetrious Johnson is ready to take on another opponent, regardless of the result of his world title rematch against Adriano Moraes.

The American legend will once again challenge Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Friday, August 26, US Primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Super-Fan, Johnson said he’ll always have a fight after his match against Moraes and he’ll still get to do what he loves the most.

The only time his attitude will change is if he’s fighting in the final fight of his career and he knows that there won’t be another one after that.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“You know, I’ve lost before, I’ve lost world title fights before and I lost the last time to Adriano. It is what it is. We went home and got back in the gym and continued to train. I think the fight, when it’s my very very last fight, that’s when I think that my mindset is gonna be completely different because I know there won’t be another one after that. I know after this fight, win or lose, there’s gonna be another one after this and I know it’s just gonna be as big whether it’s Adriano or whoever it is because you know people like to see me fight. So that’s just my mindset.”

Johnson, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, first challenged Moraes for lightweight gold back at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 but lost via second-round knockout.

Moraes clocked Johnson with a blinding knee strike to the ground, a move perfectly legal under the Global Martial Arts Rule Set, marking the first time that ‘Mighty Mouse’ has ever been finished in a fight.

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson knows that he’s one of the best ever

Demetrious Johnson has long been lauded as among the greatest fighters ever, however, the No.1-ranked flyweight contender won’t directly admit that and would rather leave the proclamation for the fans to make.

What he will admit, though, is that he’s one of the best flyweights to ever live.

In the same interview with MMA Super-Fan on YouTube, Johnson said:

“Well, I’m acknowledging that I’m one of the best flyweights to ever walk the planet Earth, 1000% I’ll say it. I mean as far as the greatest of all time - with Jon Jones, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], all those guys - I’d leave that to the community.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew