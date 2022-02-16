Demetrious Johnson shares insane pre-fight stats ahead of his match against Rodtang at ONE X

Demetrious Johnson is all set to figure in a special rules super-fight against Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X on March 26.

With a little over a month left to wait, ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared some pre-fight stats that are pretty eye-opening, even for a man of his stature.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Dddaammmmmnnn booiii look at them stats 5 weeks out till ONE X tickets still available link in bio #ONEX”

Johnson is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. His professional record and body of work speaks for itself. However, the multi-time flyweight world champion is no doubt amazed at Rodtang's accomplishments.

At just 24 years of age, Rodtang already has over 300 professional Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts under his belt, which is unheard of in mixed martial arts competition.

That's understandable, as Muay Thai fighters begin their careers as young as eight years old. Furthermore, Muay Thai events are held multiple times every week in Thailand. It's not uncommon for fighters to compete multiple times with little to no rest in between fights. This is a sharp contrast to MMA fighters at the highest level, who, at most, fight three times a year.

For his part, Rodtang started training at the age of seven and started his professional Muay Thai career at the age of 10.

Of course, records will hardly matter once Johnson and Rodtang stare each other down in the Circle at ONE X in this rare hybrid-rules extravaganza.

Angela Lee offers a discount code for fans who want to see ONE X live

Angela Lee will also see action at ONE X. She recently invited fans from all over the world to watch the event live by offering a discount code for ticket purchases.

‘Unstoppable’ posted the code on her Instagram page, saying:

“This Saturday marks #5WEEKSOUT until #ONEX in Singapore! 🇸🇬 Mark your calendars and purchase your tickets now because this is gonna be a sold out event! Check the link in my bio and use my code: ONEANGELA to save some money! 💯 See you on #FIGHTNIGHT 👊🏼💥"

The Singaporean-American will make her highly anticipated return to the Circle against Stamp Fairtex in the promotion’s historic 10-year anniversary event. It will be Lee’s first match as a mother, which is a huge part of her motivation to perform at her absolute best.

Lee last competed at October 2019’s ONE: Century, where she successfully defended her atomweight world title for the fourth time against ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

In October 2020, Lee announced her pregnancy and decided to step away from competition indefinitely. Despite this, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong insisted that she keep the belt and defend it once she was ready to go again.

This early in 2022, the stars have aligned to provide the perfect opportunity for Lee’s return.

It can’t get any better than this: a historic event in a full-capacity stadium for the first time in almost three years in her second home of Singapore against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Edited by Harvey Leonard