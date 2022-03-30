Demetrious Johnson and Superbon interact backstage following ONE X triumphs

There are plenty of moments that make fight nights a memorable affair for competitors, and Demetrious Johnson and Superbon can attest to that after they shared a short exchange following their respective victories at ONE X.

In a recent clip uploaded by the promotion on their official Twitter account, the Thai was spotted asking the MMA GOAT contender for a photo. 'Mighty Mouse' agreed to the request and the pair were all smiles for the camera.

After the photo, the two superstars expressed their mutual admiration before engaging in a short conversation about Superbon’s head coach, Trainer Gae.

Demetrious Johnson started things off:

“I love your Trainer Gae. Man, I love seeing him.”

The featherweight kickboxing world champion laughed in response, before replying:

“Man, he’s so hard! He kill me every day!”

To those unfamiliar, Trainer Gae has been working alongside the kickboxing star for several years. He is largely credited as the man who helped develop the Thai striking sensation into the world champion he is today. Besides that, Trainer Gae is known as one of the best padmen in the business.

He often shares some of his pad workouts on social media and has become a hit due to his intense sessions.

Thankfully for the Thai striking superstar, his most recent camp with the renowned coach paid off handsomely.

Superbon defeated Marat Grigorian at ONE's 10-year anniversary event to retain his featherweight kickboxing world championship. In doing so, he settled an old score with the Armenian striker, who knocked out the 31-year-old star in under 30 seconds during their first meeting.

It was another memorable outing for him after he claimed the divisional gold with a highlight-reel finish of leading kickboxing GOAT contender Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike last year.

What next for Superbon?

At the rate the Thai striking dynamo is going, there seems to be no opponent who can give him a run for his money. Superbon is on a 12-match winning run and hasn't tasted defeat since February 2018.

One match that is guaranteed to happen, though, is a five-round battle with ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov.

Allazov outclassed Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the main event of ONE X: Part I last Saturday to earn himself the tournament’s prestigious silver belt and a shot at the division king.

A date for the pair’s world title tilt hasn't been finalized, but fans can expect the Singapore-based promotion to announce it before the turn of the year.

