Nothing that Fairtex does surprises me – Demetrious Johnson wouldn’t be shocked to see Stamp Fairtex dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X

Stamp Fairtex has made a believer out of Demetrious Johnson, so much so that the MMA legend is firm that she has what it takes to take Angela Lee’s throne at ONE X.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Johnson showered Stamp with admiration ahead of her ONE women’s atomweight world title challenge at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“If Fairtex wins I wouldn't be surprised. Like, nothing that Fairtex does nowadays doesn't surprise me. Because she works extremely hard and it's her lifestyle. Like, they sleep, breathe, the people, the boys in Thailand and the women in Thailand they breathe, sleep, eat, f***** fighting. Like, you know, I'm over here and fucking dropping the kids off of school, cleaned up, f****** Peppa Pig on the ground, doing all that sh*t. You look over to the other side of the ocean, the motherf****** are out there kicking Thai pads till sunup to sundown.”

Johnson did, however, warn Stamp to watch out for Lee’s ultra-aggressive style, as it will be where ‘Unstoppable’ truly shines. At the same time, he also believes that Stamp has a slight edge in terms of their lifestyle.

“Anyway, Angela, she's over there popping bottles on mouths and you know, cleaning up their baby’s poop. It's just when I look at it, it's their lifestyle. They breathe, eat, and sleep it so what they do over there, and it never surprises me because that's all they f****** do.”

Stamp Fairtex is the most dangerous threat to Angela Lee’s world title

Demetrious Johnson is not the only one who believes that Stamp Fairtex has a legitimate chance of dethroning Angela Lee at ONE X.

In a Facebook post, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also gave the slightest edge to Stamp in a match that could go either way.

Stamp Fairtex is riding high on a flawless ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship run, where she claimed the tournament title and the right to face Lee for her crown.

Apart from Johnson’s observation of how fighting is almost a lifestyle for Thai people, Stamp has also been super active in the Circle. The Thai star figured in nine bouts since the last time Lee was in action.

However, Lee is confident heading into her first match in almost three years. She believes that being a mom gives her a power boost as a fighter, and will look to silence her critics when she returns to action.

Can Angela Lee’s “mom power” hold up to Stamp Fairtex’s weapons? We'll find out on March 26.

