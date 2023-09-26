ONE Championship to drop Qatar lineup in three weeks, Superbon-Tawanchai possible for stacked December card

At ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE Championship delivered an event that is sure to go down in the history books.

With a stacked card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the event celebrated Muay Thai and surpassed the high expectations placed upon it.

In the coming months, the promotion will continue delivering similar action.

And all that excitement will eventually lead to the promotion's on-ground debut in Qatar, slated for December this year.

In an interview with South China Morning Post (SCMP), ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that more details on the card are set to be announced within a three-week period.

Sityodtong said:

“No, we’re making the card. The card is forming and it’s looking like an unbelievable card. Next two to three weeks we will probably announce it. When tickets go on sale.”

Per SCMP, the promotion are looking to set up five world title matches on that bill, one of which could just be Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tawanchai, originally slated for ONE Fight Night 15 next month.

In the same interview after ONE Friday Fights 34, Sityodtong added:

“Yeah, I think that’s also a great opportunity. I wouldn't mind doing that. I think that’s a fight that everyone wants. That’s a crazy fight too.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back in full for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.