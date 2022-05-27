This day in ONE Championship history: ONE Dynasty of Heroes took place

On this day in ONE Championship history, one of the biggest pay-per-view events the promotion has ever produced, ONE: Dynasty of Heroes. The highyl anticipated event took place on May 27, 2017.

The event premiered live under the brilliant lights of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Here's a reminder of the thrilling event to highlight and reminisce about an action-packed night full of knockouts, upsets, two title defenses and finishes.

Headlining the main event was ONE Women’s atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, who marked her second title defense against the two-time Muay Thai world champion, Istela Nunes.

The extraordinary pair battled it out viciously in the opening round. However, it was 'The Unstoppable' Angela Lee who came out on top with a slick anaconda choke in round 2. It was a career defining moment for the reigning champion.

ONE Championship captured this historic moment for the fans to witness.

“Angela Lee FINISHES Istela Nunes to retain the ONE Atomweight World Title! 👑

Watch the Instagram clip below:

The co-main event was anything but lackluster. MMA wrestling superstar and UFC pioneer Ben 'Funky' Askren put his welterweight belt on the line against undefeated Malaysian challenger Agilan 'Alligator' Thani.

The two-time NCAA Wrestling champion shocked the world by masterfully securing a crucifix early on, outclassing the 21-year-old Malaysian challenger via arm-triangle choke in the opening round.

A year after the bout, Agilan Thani had a throwback picture to share:

"Tomorrow onwards will be a year since I faught for the title against @benaskren and im still learning from it. Thanks a lot for the lesson funky ben [...] u tha man!"

Watch the fight replay below:

To supplement Dynasty of Heroes, the long-awaited and dream-matchup between Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon finally came to fruition. The Japanese icon returned to the circle in a grappling super-fight with American jiu-jitsu black belt, Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon.

Aoki was the aggressor from the start. He controlled the overwhelming majority of the bout with several near submissions. However, Tonon weathered the storm and eventually secured a heel hook, tapping the submission specialist in the final minutes of the bout.

Re-watch the super-fight below:

ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES results

Here are the results of ONE: Dynasty of Heroes from Tapology:

Angela Lee def. Istela Nunes via submission (Anaconda Choke), Round 2, 2:18

Ben Askren def. Agilan Thani via submission (Arm Triangle Choke), Round 1, 2:20

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Luis Santos via KO/TKO (Knees), Round 3, 2:18

Garry Tonon def. Shinya Aoki via submission (Heel Hook), Round 1, 7:47

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Adrian Matheis via KO/TKO (Punches) Round 1, 4:26

Geje Eustaquio def. Anatpong Bunrad via split decision

Amir Khan def. Rajinder Singh Meena via KO/TKO (Punches), Round 1, 1:29

Lead card:

Tiffany Teo def. Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski via unanimous decision

Rika Ishige def. Nita Dea via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Round 1, 2:39

Lei Chen def. Jeremy Meciaz by KO/TKO (Punches), Round 1, 2:56

Watch the complete replay of ONE: Dynasty of Heroes now:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew