"Angela is just going to do what she always does best" - Alyse Anderson's thoughts on the looming Angela Lee vs. Ham Seo Hee title bout

Alyse Anderson continues to build up her reputation in ONE Championship and one fight she’s itching to see is the title match between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and Ham Seo Hee.

No official announcement has been made yet surrounding the title match, but Anderson is already looking forward to the match-up.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, Anderson said that Lee will still be the one to dictate the contest.

Alyse Anderson said:

“I think Angela is just going to do what she always does best, I just don’t see anyone in the division right now like even in the top five that is going to be able to like put a stop to her. You can kinda see how that played out with the Grand Prix and everything.”

‘Unstoppable’ was a literal personification of her nickname in the atomweight division barreling through the opposition in dominating fashion. Lee holds a perfect 6-0 record in her atomweight title matches with three of those victories coming via submission.

Lee’s last fight saw her submit ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix Champion, Stamp Fairtex, with a vicious rear-naked choke in the second round of the main event of ONE X.

Alyse Anderson has all the love for Lee

Unlike Lee, Alyse Anderson is still building up her name in the promotion.

The American fighter will take on Asha Roka in her second fight in the promotion at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Anderson said that while she’s still trying to make her way to the top five of the atomweight division, she’ll gladly watch Lee from afar and even admire the reigning atomweight queen.

‘Lil' Savage’ likes how Lee has a familial environment around her professional career. Lee learned martial arts from her parents, Jewelz and Ken, while her siblings Christian, Victoria, and Adrian are also fighters. She added:

“I respect Angela, the fact that she trains with her family, it’s like a family sport. I think she’s a great champion and I hope to see her on top of that fight [against Ham] too because she’s such a great representation of what a champion should be. I’m willing to sit back and respect while I build the ranks and eventually it will be my day."

