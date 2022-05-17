"Exposed like a pervert in a raincoat" - Michael Bisping names the biggest flop in the history of the UFC

Michael Bisping has fired shots at former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, calling him the biggest flop in the promotion's history.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he listed five fighters who had a terrible run in the UFC. On Bisping's list, the number one spot was taken by 'Funky'.

'The Count' broke down Askren's UFC career in the video and said that the 37-year-old was exposed during his run in the multi-billion dollar promotion. Michael Bisping said:

"He went up against Robbie Lawler and in that fight, granted, he showed a tremendous amount of heart. Robbie Lawler, the ruthless one, pounded on his head... then Ben Askren turned it around and managed to win by a choke. And even though he'd won, the writing was on the wall that perhaps, he would now struggle to compete with the absolute elite in the UFC... The next person that he fought would be Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239... the fight was over even before it started... [Masvidal] jumped in the air, landed a flying knee, put him to sleep...And then shortly after that fight, Ben Askren by a choke to Demian Maia in October of 2019. So, sadly for Ben, in just six months in the UFC, he had been exposed like a pervert in a raincoat."

Bisping added that Askren handled his losses very well and for that, he has his respect.

Ben Askren entered the UFC with a lot of hype but was not very successful in his short tenure in the promotion. Askren had a 1-2 record during his stint in the UFC.

Michael Bisping weighs in on Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping believes it is possible for Conor McGregor to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever get locked in the cage together.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said that Olvieira's tendency to get hit, in addition to the power possessed by the Irishman in his left hand, could make for a scenario where 'The Notorious' walks off with the victory.

"That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

After his victory at UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' called out McGregor for a fight. In a now-deleted tweet, the Irishman also said that he would be open to throwing down with the Brazilian down the line.

