“It’s a mixed bag of emotions” - Eduard Folayang contemplates first Muay Thai fight at ONE X

Eduard Folayang will fight in his first Muay Thai fight at ONE Championship's biggest event, ONE X. This will be the first time that the multi-time medalist in Wushu will fight in a striking-only bout in over a decade.

His fight will be contested under Muay Thai rules and will be against Muay Thai legend, John Wayne Parr. This will also be Parr's final fight in a career that has spanned over two decades.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Landslide' contemplated his superfight at ONE X. Dubbed as a 'wushu vs. Muay Thai legends fight', this is what Folayang had to say:

"When you talk about Muay Thai fighters, they know how to use all of their limbs -- their elbows, their knees. Those are the weapons that they’ve developed and it’s a major part of their striking repertoire. It’s a mixed bag of emotions. This is entirely new to me, and of course, it’s hard to be too confident. But I’m definitely excited. I’m excited for the things I will experience. I don’t know what will happen, but I’ll keep the things I can control in check."

Though there are striking similarities between the sports of Wushu and Muay Thai, there are lots of differences as well. You've got the stance, for one. Wushu competitors use a lot of footwork and utilize a lot of spinning attacks. Classic Muay Thai fighters are more grounded, usually plodding forward and utilizing all their limbs with absolute power.

This epic clash at ONE X will surely be a treat for fans of the striking arts as the legends of two of the hardest martial arts collide.

Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr guns for his 100th career win in final fight at ONE X

Australian Muay Thai Legend John Wayne Parr has had a long and storied career. Over a span of more than two decades, 'The Gunslinger' has compiled 99 wins and 34 losses. The man has seen it all and fought them all. The only thing he's looking for is an elusive 3-digit win.

Discussing his retirement fight, Parr expressed his desire to get his 100th win. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Aussie legend had this to say:

“I’m looking for a knockout. I want to finish my career with a highlight-reel finish. And if not, I just want to get the win. I have 99 wins. I just need one more win to crack 100. I’ll be really excited to get that monkey off my back and finally reach my potential and retire satisfied, knowing that I’ve given everything in my career.”

Whether or not John Wayne Parr achieves this remarkable feat at ONE X is still yet to be determined. Tune in on March 26 to find out.

