"I think it’s the sense of purpose" - Eduard Folayang reveals his motivation ahead of John Wayne Parr fight at ONE X

Eduard Folayang has had a storied martial arts career and continues to perform at the highest level of the sport because of the sense of purpose he has for the next generation.

Even though a lot of fighters have come and gone from ONE Championship, ‘The Landslide’ has stayed on. In an interview with CNN Philippines, Folayang shared his secret to longevity in the sport.

Eduard Folayang said:

“If you know the purpose of why you are here, you always think about the consequences of every action that you do. When you’re aligned with your purpose and you feel like you’re developing habits that are counterproductive to it, you get away from them as much as possible and don’t entertain them. It gives you the discipline to push you to do what you want with your life. For me, it became my guide.”

Folayang clearly developed the right habits to help him stay loyal to a single promotion for such a long time.

The 38-year-old headlined the very first ONE Championship card in 2011 and on March 26, he will be part of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show as well.

He continued:

“As I continue fighting today, I want to make an impact, especially on our youth, [to make them believe] that they have the talent and potential to be great at any endeavors that they have and we will be happy to see them [succeed]. That’s what we want for our nation, right?”

Eduard Folayang to compete against another legend at ONE X

Eduard Folayang will be fighting another martial arts legend in John Wayne Parr at ONE X, which happens on March 26.

Parr has been competing for close to three decades and has collected 99 professional Muay Thai wins. He is hoping to close out his legendary career with win number 100 when he meets Folayang in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase.

While it will be the first time that Eduard Folayang will compete in ONE Super Series, the Filipino is no stranger to the striking arts. He started his career in kickboxing and wushu before taking his talents to MMA, where he became a multi-time ONE lightweight world champion.

Their sense of purpose has led to this collision between the two legendary warriors. Fans should enjoy the ride because the show they will put on will definitely outweigh the outcome of this match.

Edited by David Andrew