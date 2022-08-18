“That’s going to make the difference” - Eduard Folayang says Nong-O’s precision key against Liam Harrison

Filipino MMA icon Eduard Folayang believes Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has the necessary tools to defend his world title.

On August 26, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will put his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against British juggernaut Liam Harrison on a historic fight card at ONE on Prime Video 1.

No one is more interested to see the firefight unfold more than ‘Landslide’ Folayang. He sees a clear victor in this scenario and it’s not Liam Harrison.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the 38-year-old veteran said:

“I think Nong-O will get the win in this fight. This is a five round world championship bout. Liam Harrison is a very explosive fighter, and he has the experience. But for accuracy and timing, I will go with Nong-O, hands down. That’s going to make the difference in this fight. It’s going to end in a knockout.”

Eduard Folayang recently competed in a Muay Thai fight of nearly the same hype and caliber with Australian trailblazer John Wayne Parr last March. The two put on an epic performance worthy of a world championship title.

They fought their hearts out with the momentum swinging back and forth in the final round. However, Folayang was undoubtedly the victor. He swarmed Parr with crazy high kicks and straight punches in the first couple of rounds which secured the decision win.

The victory in Muay Thai has certainly ignited a spark in the legendary Filipino fighter, who was on a four-fight skid in MMA. He will certainly be keeping a close eye on Nong-O to see what strategies the champion will employ against an aggressive fighter like Liam Harrison.

Eduard Folayang demonstrates his signature spinning backfist to die hard MMA fans

Eduard Folayang recently demonstrated the spinning backfist in street fighter fashion. Folayang took to Instagram to showcase why he’s such a legend in the sport. He’s used his signature move against some of the biggest names in MMA to great effect.

The video garnered over 900 likes in just a few days. Even John Wayne Parr couldn’t even refrain from commenting about the mighty power of the backfist.

He said:

“These spinning attacks were very fast and hard to see coming. I am very happy I wasn’t knocked out and able to last the distance 😖”

Check out Eduard Folayang’s latest post below:

Edited by David Andrew