"He will get the win" - Eduard Folayang thinks Tang Kai is a better wrestler than Thanh Le

Eduard Folayang believes that Tang Kai may hold one key advantage over fellow striking master Thanh Le in their world title match this month.

Tang will try to snatch the ONE featherweight world title from Le at ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26, Singapore time, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang, a former ONE lightweight world champion, said that Tang can go the safer route and neutralize Le’s ferocious striking with his grappling.

Tang and Le are two of the deadliest strikers not just in the featherweight division but in ONE Championship. With striking exchanges imminent, Folayang advised the Chinese star to use his wrestling if he plans to have some advantage over Le.

The Filipino legend added that the No.1-ranked featherweight contender could opt to take the fight to the ground and grind out a decision win against Le.

Eduard Folayang said:

“Of course, they’re both good strikers. If he has a good game plan, he will win. It depends on his game plan. If his game plan is to avoid the strikes and go for takedowns, then probably he will get the win. But of course, it will be a boring fight. If he engages, then he’ll be able to KO Thanh Le, then, of course, he’ll get the big win.”

Both Le and Tang are absolute wrecking machines on the feet with the two fighters owning nine knockouts between them since joining the stacked roster of ONE Championship.

Le is 5-0 in ONE Championship with all five of his wins ending in either someone losing their consciousness or the referee quickly stepping in to prevent any additional damage.

The Vietnamese-American star’s last fight saw him bludgeon No.4-ranked contender Garry Tonon with hellacious ground-and-pound to secure an impressive first-round finish at ONE: Lights Out this past March.

Tang, meanwhile, is 6-0 in the promotion and has recently racked-up three first-round knockouts against Ryogo Takahashi, Yoon Chang Min, and former No.1 contender Kim Jae Woong.

Eduard Folayang believes Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee could end in another decision

Eduard Folayang isn’t sitting idly while he waits for his next fight at ONE Championship. The 38-year-old veteran has recently played the role of de facto analyst and one of the fights he’s looking closely at is the rematch between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee.

Ok snatched the ONE lightweight world title from Lee via unanimous decision back at ONE: Revolution in September 2021. Although it ended with all three judges in unison with each other, the fight itself was considered controversial.

Lee felt that he was the rightful winner as he had multiple near finishes against Ok, but some members of the MMA community believed that the South Korean star did more than enough to get the win.

According to Folayang, the rematch could end in another decision, that is unless Lee goes on a continued offensive assault and finishes off OK decisively.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Eduard Folayang said:

“I think he shouldn’t put it in the judges’ hands. He needs to do that so he’s able to make that big statement that he’s really the world champion. But of course, both warriors are preparing well for this fight, so it will be hard to get a good finish, especially since they had ample time to prepare themselves. If he can be able to really showcase the judging criteria of ONE, which is near finish and near KO or near submission, and a lot of damage, then I think he can be able to get that big win.”

Edited by David Andrew