“I see it 45-55” - Eduard Folayang on slight favorite between Kiamrian Abbasov and Christian Lee

Less than three months after recapturing the ONE lightweight world championship at ONE 160, Christian Lee will attempt to add another piece of gold to his collection when he meets reigning welterweight titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4.

ONE Championship will return to The Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 18 with two major world title clashes. In addition to the champion vs. champion main event between ‘The Warrior’ and Abbasov, Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will return to the circle to defend his crown against strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Joseph Lasiri.

Upon ONE’s announcement of the ONE on Prime Video 4 main event, one of the promotion’s most tenured talents, Eduard Folayang, shared his thoughts on the welterweight clash:

“I think the champion will be the favored fighter in this matchup, just because he’s already at the top of his division.

He added:

“Personally, I see it 45-55 and I’m leaning towards an Abbasov win. At the end of the day, MMA is really unpredictable and there are a lot of things we really have to consider.”

Christian Lee will head into the U.S. primetime main event with a heap of momentum after recapturing the ONE lightweight title against division rival Ok Rae Yoon.

On the flip side, Kiamrian Abbasov will be defending his world title for just the second time in the circle. The last time we saw Abbasov, he came up short in his own dual-title bid against the current middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder.

Christian Lee ready to test himself against another world champion

Fresh off his world title win at ONE 161, Christian Lee will throw himself right back into the fire, challenging for the ONE welterweight world title in another highly-anticipated duel between the top fighters in their respective divisions.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), ‘The Warrior’ was asked why he wanted to compete at welterweight immediately after becoming a two-time lightweight champion:

“I think he’s very skilled, but I think my style lines up well with his style. I think that I’m faster, I think that I’m a better striker, I’m a better grappler, and you know I would love to test myself against the champion one division up."

For Christian Lee, it’s all about raising the stakes and challenging himself:

“For me, I’m always open to new challenges and I think that Kiamrian Abbasov would absolutely be the toughest fight of my career and I would love to test myself that way.”

