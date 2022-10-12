ONE Championship officially announces Christian Lee vs Kiamrian Abbasov for welterweight gold

ONE Championship officially announced ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee’s historic world title challenge against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov this November.

Lee will try to become a two-division world champion and wrest the ONE welterweight world title away from Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE on Prime Video 4 also features another trailblazing match when ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Christian Lee, less than a week ago, teased that he had a fight coming up and that he’s ready to go just a couple of months after he blasted Ok Rae Yoon to regain the lightweight gold. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share that he’s returned to camp preparing for the match. Lee posted:

“Back in fight camp. Fight announcement coming soon.”

Christian Lee credits superior focus for his recent success

Christian Lee has already made a considerable argument to become ONE Championship’s greatest-ever lightweight in ONE history. His second fight against Ok Rae Yoon to regain the ONE lightweight world title was a thing of martial arts supremacy and the ‘The Warrior’ credits a newfound focus to his recent success.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said that he learned to block out all the distractions during his preparation for the South Korean star, and thus giving him a clearer mindset during bouts:

“It was great. For me, I don't really care too much for social media anyways. I just spent all the time focused on training. The rest of my time is spent with my family. I have more than enough. I have my hands full with running after my one-year-old baby girl, just spending the time at home with my wife and my daughter, then going into the gym and training. I'm really just focused, blocking out all distractions, and only having my focus on the task at hand.”

