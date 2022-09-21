“Makes me very happy” - Fabricio Andrade flattered by praise from Demetrious Johnson

ONE bantamweight contender, Fabricio Andrade is beaming with pride after receiving high praise from his MMA idol, Demetrious Johnson.

The confident Brazilian obliterated his last three opponents and hung them up to dry. However, the road to success wasn’t easy. It wasn't until he beat MMA pioneer Jeremy Pacatiw in 96 seconds that fans started to take notice. And yet, he hadn’t won a single performance bonus for his efforts.

Vowing to reach the No.1-contender spot, Andrade pushed for a fight with Kwon Won Il to claim his shot at the bantamweight crown. 'Wonder Boy' succeeded in bringing Kwon down with a perfect liver kick to the body, finally earning his spot in the rankings and a $50,000 bonus to boot.

It seemed like Fabricio Andrade was going through this journey alone as he spent most of his youth training to be the best. Now that he’s at the pinnacle of his career, the motivation to become a world champion has only increased, especially now that he has ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson rooting for him on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old phenom told ONE:

“It sure makes me very happy. Hearing this from a guy with the experience and the name he has motivates me a lot. It shows that my work is being recognized and motivates me to keep doing what I’m doing.”

'Wonder Boy’ heads to ONE on Prime Video 3 to challenge reigning bantamweight king John Lineker in one of the most highly anticipated championship bouts ever.

It’s been a long time coming for Fabricio Andrade, and he’s excited to put on the best knockout performance of his career, so expect nothing less coming from the Brazilian firecracker.

Fabricio Andrade is a “one shot, one kill” type of fighter

It’s not hyperoblic to say that Fabricio Andrade is by far one of the best strikers at ONE Championship. As you run back the tapes, you’ll come to notice that Andrade is a master of feints and deception.

While you’re thinking about your next move, the Brazilian striker has already figured you out, and before you know it, an unforeseen strike knocks you down.

That’s what happened to Kwon Won Il and the two fighters before him. Yes. He’s just that good. And with an opponent like John Lineker, who likes to lunge forward with big power punches, Andrade can do quick work on a fighter who’s that aggressive.

If he can find the right timing, Fabricio Andrade can end the fight with either an elbow, kick, or knee to the body without breaking a sweat. As a fan once commented on his Instagram, he’s a “one shot, one kill” type of fighter.

