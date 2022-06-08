Watch: Fabricio Andrade backstage practicing the kick that earned him the finish at ONE 158 

At ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade scored a show-stopping knockout against Korean Kwon Won Il. 62 seconds into the contest, the Brazilian delivered a devastating liver kick that folded Won Il forcing the referee to step in and call for a stoppage.

The ONE Championship Twitter account posted a video of Andrade backstage at ONE 158 practicing the body kick that would earn him a first-round knockout. ONE captioned the video saying:

"Backstage at #ONE158 @fabriciowdb practicing the kick that earned him a US$50K bonus and took him closer to a World Title shot against John Lineker."

With that win over Won Il at ONE 158, Andrade extended his win streak to seven with the last five coming inside the ONE Circle. While no official announcement has been made, one has to believe this victory puts Andrade in pole position for a shot at John Lineker's ONE bantamweight championship.

Fabricio Andrade believes he is the "uncrowned bantamweight king"

Fabricio Andrade has been vocal about his dislike for John Lineker. 'Wonder Boy' claims that 'Hands of Stone' has been dodging a fight with him for years. In response, during an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade stated that he is the "uncrowned bantamweight king."

“I believe I am the uncrowned bantamweight king. It’s been two years since I asked to fight John Lineker, and he literally pretends he doesn’t see it. He’s hiding. He doesn’t want to fight me. And I’ve already faced every opponent ONE sent me."

Despite not receiving a title opportunity as of yet, Andrade believes he has faced the toughest opponents in the division, beating them all handily thus far. For Andrade, this makes him the champion of the division regardless of whether he has fought the man with the strap or not:

“I beat Shoko Sato when he was number two in the rankings. I believe I’m the most prepared, toughest guy in the division, who’s always ready to fight anyone. That means I’m already the champion before I even fight for the title.”

