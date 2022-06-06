“He has no technique” - Fabricio Andrade breaks down John Lineker’s chances against him

Fabricio Andrade is confident that he will dominate ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker if they ever face each other in the ONE circle.

Andrade scored another thrilling first-round knockout at ONE 158 this past weekend. ‘Wonderboy’ folded the No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il with a precise kick to the liver for his third straight first-round TKO victory in the promotion. The win also gave him his first $50,000 performance bonus.

He quickly called out Lineker right after the bout, warning the division’s king that he was coming for him next.

During the post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, the 24-year-old said that he has better all-around skills than the champion, and he’s going to prove it to him when they lock horns.

“He has no technique, you know, he has no technique. He's just like, he just goes crazy, it's different. My fight IQ is different. My skills are different. I can throw everything, he just got points, nothing else you know, I don't see anything special in the guy. I'm the most complete fighter, you know? And he going to see that when I face him.”

Fabricio Andrade knows how he'll finish John Lineker

John Lineker showed the world why he is called ‘Hands of Stone’ when he handed Bibiano Fernandes his first TKO loss in the ONE circle to capture the bantamweight world title earlier this year.

While his punching power is undeniable, Fabricio Andrade believes that it’s not something that he should worry about too much if they are matched up. During the same interview, he said:

“Like I said before, if he cannot touch me, his powers are worth nothing.”

Through his incredible five-bout run in ONE Championship, Andrade has showcased not only his knockout power but also his speed. He showed what his feet can do against Kwon Won Il, but he also used his quick knee strike to capture the No.4 spot in the divisional rankings.

Against Lineker, Andrade believes that the champion could be careless and would lose his world title after meeting his knee.

“I can finish him in multiple ways but if he keeps being stupid, the way he is on his fights- knee."

