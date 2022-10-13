“I kind of ruined all of his plans” - Fabricio Andrade says he’s the monkey wrench in John Lineker’s long-term goals

Fabricio Andrade is going into his ONE on Prime Video 3 main event as confident as ever. Understandably so, considering ‘Wonder Boy’ is undefeated in ONE Championship with five straight wins, the last three coming by way of knockout.

However, Andrade will face the biggest test of his career when he meets ONE bantamweight world champion, John Lineker.

Like his challenger, Lineker will step into the circle on October 21 with an undefeated run in ONE Championship with three straight knockouts. Despite Lineker’s impressive statistics throughout his storied MMA career, Fabricio Andrade is far from impressed.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, Fabricio Andrade gave a glimpse of his confidence going into the U.S. primetime headliner, telling the world that he is the man that will throw the monkey wrench in John Lineker’s plans:

“It would make a good story because he was never a world champion. He got the chance to be a world champion and maybe before I came, [he thought] nobody would stop him. If he fights any of those [other] guys, I believe he would knock them out as well. But I kind of ruined all of his plans, and I'm going to take the belt from him.”

John Lineker is happy to let Fabricio Andrade do all the talking ahead of ONE on Prime Video 3

There is no denying that No.2-ranked bantamweight Fabricio Andrade has the gift of trash talking. The streaking Brazilian star has been more than willing to share his thoughts on John Lineker with anyone that’s willing to listen and ‘Hands of Stone’ is more than happy to let ‘Wonder Boy’ do so.

Preferring to do his talking inside the cage, John Lineker is just days away from the opportunity to quiet his vocal challenger under the bright lights of the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event in Malaysia.

However, Lineker did step out of his comfort zone for a moment to discuss the upcoming main event clash and reiterate his desire to let his fists speak for themselves inside the circle:

“None of that bothers me. I take it all in my stride. I think talking is nonsense, we have to resolve it inside the circle. I’m going to show him that you don’t win by talking, but by showing what you’re good at inside the circle.”

