"The Monkey God Bars 🔥🔥" - ONE Championship fans enjoy Jarred Brooks' rap ahead of ONE 156

ONE Championship has a gifted rapper on its roster. Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks just put UFC's Brian Kelleher and Bryce Mitchell on notice with an impressive track released on Instagram.

Accompanied by an amazing video package, the former wrestling champion made it known that he is not just talented in the cage, but on the mic as well.

It's hard to listen to this Brooks' rapid-fire bars and not bob your head or tap your toes to the rhythm. The dominant wrestler raps about his wins inside the circle in creative detail:

"Came into ONE, people thought I was done when I heard that I had to fight Lito/ I stepped on the circle, I gave him that work and wrapped him up like a burrito/"

It's very easy to notice that this track involved real skill behind it. We wouldn't be surprised if Brooks lands a record deal if he keeps this up. His lines are so good that even ONE's resident voice inside the cage, the reverred Dom Lau, had to give his compliments:

"Sick!!!! Love it!!! 🤘🏽😝🎤💥"

Instagram user @joshjohnson_ajj said it best:

It would be something to behold if ONE Championship's Jarred Brooks went on a three-way rap battle with the UFC's Brian Kelleher and Bryce Mitchell. Or perhaps a collaborative song? That would sell like hotcakes. Just don't include Tyron Woodley...

"I'm the new king of the hill" - ONE Championship strawweight Jarred Brooks aims for the top ahead of ONE 156

On Friday, April 22, at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, Jarred Brooks will face his toughest test in the circle yet, the undefeated Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane.

This epic clash between the two strawweight marvels will determine who will challenge the champion, Joshua Pacio, next.

Never the kind to hold back his opinions on his opponents, Brooks crafted a rhyme directed at his South African foe:

"Bokang, yeah you had some wins but, c'mon, those were no names/ Ima cook you a** like how [inaudible] does with propane/ Thinking I'ma crash, running laps around your whole game/ taking out your whole frame/ Step up, better give me your best, coz I'm coming in for the kill/ better give me that number one spot coz I'm the new king of the hill/"

Though his rhymes and word-spitting prowess can't be denied, what's truly remarkable here is the fact that Brooks can absolutely back his words. The man is no slouch inside the cage. In fact, he is one of the best and most dominant wrestling-based fighters in his division, not just in ONE Championship.

If he pulls it off on Friday night and hands Masunyane his first career loss, Brooks might very well be looking at a shiny new ONE Championship belt by the end of the year.

