“Emotional Damage soundtrack has never been used better” - Fans love Jackie Buntan's strawweight savagery ahead of ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic

Jackie Buntan tore through the competition on her way to a shot at the inaugural ONE women's strawweight world title at ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic.

Buntan will face teenage Muay Thai sensation Smilla Sundell in the co-main event of the April 22 card, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ahead of their matchup, ONE Championship shared a couple of highlights from Buntan’s debut.

In the comments, fans shared their love for Buntan’s savagery, including multiple-time grappling world champion Tom DeBlass who was at a loss for words. DeBlass simply said:

“Wow.”

One fan gave credit to Buntan’s coach in addition to her admiration for the Filipino-American striker. The fan wrote:

“She is soooo savage. Love how her coach sets her up for success and she runs with it. She’s one of my all time favorites and is an absolute killer. 😍😍😍😍🔥👏👏👏👏”

The clip was made more lively by the background music that fit well with what was going on in it. One fan gave kudos to the combination, saying:

“Emotional Damage soundtrack has never been used better 🙌😂”

Jackie Buntan will bring her savagery to Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan has been dominant in her ONE Championship career so far, and has no plans to change that when she takes on Smilla Sundell at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Buntan has a perfect record after three bouts inside the ONE circle and her fourth straight victory could crown her as the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world champion. She earlier claimed that she plans to take Sundell to school when they face each other.

Meanwhile, Sundell made a strong debut in February 2022’s ONE: Full Circle, claiming a knockout victory over fellow promotional newcomer Diandra Martin. ‘The Hurricane’ shared in an earlier interview that she fully intends to get the same result when she takes on Buntan.

