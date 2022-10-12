Fans react to Stamp Fairtex’s debilitating leg kicks against Asha Roka

Stamp Fairtex made her triumphant return to the circle in U.S. primetime at ONE on Prime Video 2. The former two-sport world champion scored an impressive unanimous decision win over No 5-ranked atomweight Jihi Radzuan.

The victory secured Stamp’s spot at the top of the rankings and inched her closer to another shot at the ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

After capturing world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp shifted her focus to capturing a world title in a third sport by transitioning to mixed martial arts. Since then, the Thai star has earned nine wins in MMA, and ONE Championship is looking back at one of her most impressive performances, which was against Asha Roka at ONE: Dreams of Gold.

“She’s gonna feel that in the morning 😖 ”

Fans on Instagram were quick to comment on the brutal leg kicks delivered by Stamp Fairtex in a clip from their 2019 contest:

“That leg got severed... nothing more to feel😂"

“turning that leg into ground beef 💥”

”Never underestimate the power of a low kick.”

”That is a dead leg if I’ve ever seen one 😂”

”I have 2nd-hand dead-leg watching this”

Stamp Fairtex competes in the second-ever mixed rules bout in January

Before she stepped into the circle for her showdown with Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex already had her next bout lined up. ONE Championship heads back to the Thai striker’s home country of Thailand, where she will be in action for ONE on Prime Video 6 in January. There, she will face global striking superstar Anissa Meksen in the promotion's second-ever mixed rules bout.

ONE first introduced the mixed-rules concept at ONE X, back in March when MMA legend Demetrious Johnson met flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a bout that alternated between MMA and Muay Thai rules. The same rules will be applied when Stamp and ‘C18’ meet on January 13.

Discussing the historic bout, Stamp Fairtex revealed her intention to put Anissa Meksen on her back during an interview with South China Morning Post.

“I’m definitely sure that on January 14 in Bangkok, I’m sure that all the fans will see that I’m going to take her down. This is 100%. After [if] you haven’t seen me take my opponents to the ground, you will see it in this fight. The good thing about Anissa is that she has good punches, that is all.”

