Fans vote for Garry Tonon to beat Thanh Le at ONE: Lights Out

Garry Tonon will challenge Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title at ONE: Lights Out. ONE Championship fans appear to believe that a new world champion will be crowned on March 11.

On Twitter, ONE Championship posted a poll for fans, which ended with Tonon receiving 62.9% of the votes.

Tonon has carried over his success in the grappling world to MMA with relative ease. Through six bouts on the global stage of ONE Championship, the American has stopped five of his opponents. His perfect record and scintillating run elevated him to a world title opportunity.

His wins against Yoshiki Nakahara and Koyomi Matsushima showcased ‘The Lion Killer’s’ ability to go toe-to-toe with notable strikers. However, Le could show that he’s a cut above the other strikers that Tonon has faced before.

Le is a life-long martial artist who grew up participating to Taekwondoo tournaments and later became enamored with MMA. Since transitioning to the sport in 2013, he has collected 12 wins while competing all over the United States and Asia. He has a 100% finishing rate.

Garry Tonon is confident in his abilities to defeat Thanh Le

Even without the fan votes, Garry Tonon knows in his heart that he will take the world title away from Thanh Le when they meet.

Originally scheduled to take place late last year, their clash was moved to a later date due to various unforeseen circumstances. During the broadcast of ONE: Heavy Hitters in January of this year, it was announced that the pair would headline ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

While the dates have changed, the opponents have not, which Garry Tonon believes worked to his advantage. The 30-year-old shared that he has made progress in a lot of different areas of his game and has the game plan to beat Le.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik