“It feels like we got it down to a science” - Garry Tonon says he’s fully prepared for all Thanh Le brings to the Circle

Garry Tonon is on the cusp of greatness. In less than two weeks’ time, ‘The Lion Killer’ will compete for his first mixed martial arts world title when he challenges reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le.

Tonon and Le will lock horns in the main event of ONE: Lights Out, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11.

Leading up to the fight and all throughout training camp, Tonon says he’s ready to face his toughest challenge yet as an MMA fighter.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Garry Tonon said:

“I’ve been preparing for Thanh Le for so long that a lot of my training is fairly consistent. At this point, we kind of have regimented drills that we practice every single day that are to prepare me for this fight specifically. There are things that I literally do everyday that are not just a part of my MMA training, but a part of getting ready to fight Thanh Le.”

Garry Tonon says he and his team have been precise with their preparations to face Thanh Le’s unique taekwondo striking style.

“I don't know if I want to necessarily say we've gotten it down to a science because I haven't fought him yet, so it's hard to say for sure if we really nailed it, but it feels that way. It feels like we got it down to whatever science we believe it's going to take to beat him.”

Garry Tonon says the extra time to prepare for Thanh Le has only made him better

This fight has been in the making for quite some time now. Injuries to Thanh Le, as well as run-ins with COVID-19 and all the logistical challenges the pandemic presents, have kept this featherweight showdown on the shelf.

Now that it’s finally here, Tonon says he is more than ready. The extra time has only helped him become a better fighter and he promises fans they will see a completely different style when he steps back into the Circle.

“I think I've made a lot of progress in a lot of different areas. It's been such a long period of time. Usually you only get eight weeks to prepare for somebody. So because it will be over a year when we actually fight, I've been able to make a lot of progress in many different areas. Whereas in an eight-week fight camp, you might just be able to make a little progress in some areas and pretty much prepare for your opponent.”

Two warriors collide, but only one will the Circle with gold around their waist. The ONE featherweight world title hangs in the balance.

