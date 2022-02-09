Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Bad Blood

The ONE Championship fight card happening this Friday will be one for the ages. Headlined by a highly anticipated grudge match, the event will have a total of 13 fights contested in MMA and Muay Thai. Expect fireworks from start to finish. ONE: Bad Blood is shaping up to be one of the best events of the year.

As mentioned, the main event will feature a grudge match between bitter rivals Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. This bantamweight clash for the title might be the first of its kind in ONE Championship. The level of hate and animosity between the two is so high that the company had to create an event around it.

The ONE Championship fight card will also witness a clash of behemoths as undefeated heavyweights Anatoly Malykhing and Kirill Grishenko collide for the interim strap.

On the heels of heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar being unable to defend his belt due to contractual issues, ONE decided to create an interim title. The bout between the two gargantuan monsters will see someone's '0' disappear from their record.

For the full ONE Championship fight card, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Bad Blood

Lead Card

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Woo Sung Hoon (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Dustin Joynson vs. Hugo Cunha (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Lin Heqin vs. Bi Nguyen (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Thomas Narmo vs. Odie Delaney (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Sunoto vs. Tial Thang (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Main Card:

Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker (ONE Bantamweight World Title)

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko (ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title)

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Chen Rui vs. Mark Abelardo (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Danial Williams (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

For more information on the event and start times, check out ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

