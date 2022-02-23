Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Full Circle

The ONE Championship fight card happening on February 25 is shaping up to be the best of the year so far. Headlined by two title fights and an epic trilogy bout, expect ONE: Full Circle to deliver action and drama from start to finish. The event will have a total of 12 bouts, contested in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In the main event, ONE's dominant double champion Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder will defend his middleweight belt against the welterweight champion Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov. With Abbasov aspiring to become a champ-champ himself, expect de Ridder to pull out all his tricks to defend his throne.

In the co-headlining spot, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will finally face Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. Their bout has been rescheduled numerous times and both fighters will be eager to lock horns this Friday.

Also on the main card is the epic rubber match between two former middleweight champions looking for another shot at gold. 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash are in need of a trilogy bout after going 1-1 in a pair of classic title fights in the past.

For the full ONE Championship fight card, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Full Circle

Lead Card:

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Muay Thai – 58-kilogram catchweight)

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas (kickboxing – flyweight)

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Main Card:

(c) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (ONE middleweight world title)

(c) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun (ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title)

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan (kickboxing – featherweight)

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

For more information such as streaming options and start times, check out ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

