Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE: NEXTGEN III

The ONE Championship fight card happening this week is ONE: NEXTGEN III. The card will feature 6 exciting bouts that feature up-and-coming fighters in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. In the main event, we'll be treated to a strawweight clash between two talented warriors in Lito "Thunder Kid' Adiwang and Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

Hungry and more dangerous than ever, Adiwang looks to spoil the ONE Championship debut of Brooks. 'The Monkey God', on the other hand, looks set to make a statement on his debut and vie for the belt very soon. The two are like yin and yang. Adiwang is a wushu specialist with unbelievable power and explosiveness. Brooks, a high school wrestling standout, is a gritty wrestler with a dynamic grappling game. It should be an interesting clash to see.

Also on the card is a Muay Thai classic in the making between Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov and Pongsiri. Both fighters are packing heat and love to attack frequently. It would be interesting to see them clash in the middle of the cage.

Here's the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: NEXTGEN III:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: NEXTGEN III

Here's the full ONE Championship fight card happening this Friday, November 26:

Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Alex Silva vs. Rene Catalan (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas (kickboxing – flyweight)

Pieter Buist vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Felipe Lobo vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (kickboxing – bantamweight)

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 26 November.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first two fights will be streamed on ONE Championship’s Facebook page.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik