ONE Championship fighters jump into Spider-Verse as reimagined characters

This week, ONE Championship attracted the attention of huge Marvel fans with the latest superhero snapshots of their favorite fighters.

Stars like Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Demetrious Johnson, Danielle Kelly, Sage Northcutt, and Jackie Buntan, have all been generated to look like reimagined versions of Spider-Man.

The images have gone viral overnight with over 50,000 likes and counting. In truth, the images look spectacular!

Check out what the fans have been saying below:

Instagram replies #1

Instagram replies #2

The CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, has long viewed the fighters within the promotion as real-life superheroes. It’s great to see how much he values his fighters and the work they put in every day to achieve their dreams.

Sityodtong once said:

“Through our real-life superheroes at ONE Championship and the beauty of storytelling, we have the awesome power to ignite hope, celebrate values, create dreams, inspire nations, and change the world.”

Indeed, the names listed above are some of the world’s most inspirational athletes. Stamp Fairtex, for instance, made history as the first-ever women’s two-sport world champion under the promotion.

And she hasn’t stopped there. She’s looking forward to beating records once more by becoming an MMA champion once a date is established for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

American submission grappler Danielle Kelly has also been a great source of strength and resilience to her fans.

She’s become a great ambassador for women’s jiu-jitsu, igniting the dreams and hopes of her female fans to battle the odds and do the same. Currently, 2-0-1 in ONE, she’s waiting for the chance to prove her mettle once more with a world championship belt over her shoulder.

Poll : 0 votes